Cracking Down on Counterfeits: Raids Reveal Fake Auto Parts Ring
Three individuals from Delhi have been arrested for their role in a counterfeit auto parts operation following a series of raids. Authorities seized fake automobile components worth Rs 10 lakh. The operation endangered consumer safety and undermined genuine manufacturers, prompting a police investigation into the well-coordinated network.
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- India
Authorities have apprehended three Delhi residents suspected of spearheading a counterfeit auto parts operation, officials revealed on Friday. This comes after a coordinated effort by the crime branch led to raids in several industrial areas.
The operation uncovered counterfeit components and packaging worth around Rs 10 lakh. Key figures in the operation—Riyazuddin, Anil Kumar, and Arjun Kumar—were identified. They are believed to have been involved in the production of fake brake shoes and packaging material branded with trademarks from reputable companies.
The crime branch recovered a significant haul, including 1,040 fake brake shoes, 14,000 counterfeit MRP stickers, and more. A case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing, revealing that two of the accused had previous records of similar illegal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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