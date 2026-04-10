Canada's Job Market Faces Slow Recovery Amid Economic Challenges

In March, Canada's job market showed minimal growth, adding 14,100 jobs, as the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7%, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday. Despite this being the first positive shift in the year, the modest gains fell just short of offsetting significant job losses from the year's initial months.

Analysts had anticipated a rise of 15,000 jobs and a slight increase in the unemployment rate to 6.8%. The Canadian economy continues to struggle amid global economic disturbances, including US tariffs on major industries and uncertainties stemming from geopolitical tensions, putting additional stress on the labor market.

While part-time positions increased by 15,200, full-time roles dropped by 1,100, indicating a persistent slack in the economy closely watched by the Bank of Canada. The goods-producing sector gained 12,500 jobs, while the service industry reported 1,700 new positions, highlighting the uneven distribution of new employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)