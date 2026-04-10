Fly91 Boosts Vijayawada-Hyderabad Connectivity

Fly91 has inaugurated a new flight service connecting Vijayawada and Hyderabad, marking a significant enhancement in regional air connectivity. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu virtually attended the launch alongside Andhra Pradesh's Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra, who was present at the event held at Vijayawada International Airport.

This new service by Fly91 aligns with the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) initiative, which aims to bolster regional aviation connectivity. Minister Naidu highlighted that this expansion of services reflects the Indian government's commitment to developing 100 additional airports nationwide, underlining a push for robust regional transportation.

Minister Ravindra emphasized the importance of improved air connectivity for logistics and economic growth during the maiden flight event, where he handed boarding passes to passengers. With Fly91 increasing flight frequency on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route, travelers are set to benefit from more flexible options and strengthened logistical networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)