Canada's Job Market: Slight Growth Amid Challenges

Canada's labor market saw a minor uptick in March, with employment rising by 14,100 jobs while the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%, according to Statistics Canada.

This modest rebound comes after a substantial decline of 83,900 jobs in February, reflecting ongoing challenges in the workforce amid economic stresses from U.S. tariffs.

Part-time jobs spearheaded the March gains, slightly easing concerns of workforce underutilization, while economists expect gradual improvement as demographic trends shift.