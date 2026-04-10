Canada's Job Market: Slight Growth Amid Challenges
Canada's job market showed modest growth in March, adding 14,100 jobs, but the unemployment rate remained at 6.7%. The slight increase in employment follows significant job losses earlier in the year, as economic pressures from U.S. tariffs and global uncertainties continue to impact the labor market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:21 IST
Canada's labor market saw a minor uptick in March, with employment rising by 14,100 jobs while the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%, according to Statistics Canada.
This modest rebound comes after a substantial decline of 83,900 jobs in February, reflecting ongoing challenges in the workforce amid economic stresses from U.S. tariffs.
Part-time jobs spearheaded the March gains, slightly easing concerns of workforce underutilization, while economists expect gradual improvement as demographic trends shift.
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