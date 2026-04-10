Commerce Ministry Initiates Weekly Export-Import Monitoring Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Commerce Ministry on Friday unveiled plans to establish a weekly monitoring system designed to track export-import trends and identify sectoral stress indicators amid escalating geopolitical concerns.

During recent meetings chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, industry stakeholders expressed concerns over rising input costs, disrupted packaging material supplies, and stressed supply chains.

To tackle these issues, Agrawal emphasized structured assessments and improvements in port transparency, aiming to sustain critical input flow and support industries facing logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)