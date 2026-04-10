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Commerce Ministry Initiates Weekly Export-Import Monitoring Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Commerce Ministry has announced a weekly monitoring mechanism to track export-import trends and address sectoral stress as geopolitical tensions impact supply chains, logistics, and input costs. The challenges discussed include packaging material disruptions and stress on MSMEs, with a focus on ensuring critical input availability and enhancing port efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:30 IST
Commerce Ministry Initiates Weekly Export-Import Monitoring Amid Geopolitical Tensions
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The Commerce Ministry on Friday unveiled plans to establish a weekly monitoring system designed to track export-import trends and identify sectoral stress indicators amid escalating geopolitical concerns.

During recent meetings chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, industry stakeholders expressed concerns over rising input costs, disrupted packaging material supplies, and stressed supply chains.

To tackle these issues, Agrawal emphasized structured assessments and improvements in port transparency, aiming to sustain critical input flow and support industries facing logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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