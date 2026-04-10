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Strategic Growth and Expansion: HRS Aluglaze and Eco Hotels' New Ventures

HRS Aluglaze Ltd secured significant contracts worth Rs 26.94 crore from top companies, positioning itself for expansion in the building solutions market. Simultaneously, Eco Hotels & Resorts has partnered with My Travel Bazaar to enhance its hospitality offerings, leveraging a network of 20,000 travel agents to boost its B2B market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 19:57 IST
Strategic Growth and Expansion: HRS Aluglaze and Eco Hotels' New Ventures
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  • India

Ahmedabad-based HRS Aluglaze Ltd has announced securing multiple lucrative contracts from prominent firms such as KEC International and Safal Goyal Realty, totaling Rs 26.94 crore. The major contracts, notably including a Rs 10.19 crore deal with Safal Goyal Realty, involve the supply of aluminum composite cladding sheets and underscore the company's strategic positioning in the building solutions sector.

Rupesh Shah, Managing Director of HRS Aluglaze, emphasized that the influx of orders and recent acquisition initiatives enhance the company's capabilities to meet the growing demand in facade solutions. The execution of these contracts is slated over the next 3 to 12 months, targeting completion by September 2026.

In the hospitality sector, Eco Hotels & Resorts has formed a strategic alliance with My Travel Bazaar. This collaboration leverages a vast network to bolster the company's service offerings through integrated travel and hospitality solutions, marking a significant step in Eco Hotels' growth strategy in the B2B segment, according to Chairman Vinod Kumar Tripathi.

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