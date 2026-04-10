Nissan Motors Revamps India Presence with Expansive Touchpoint Strategy

Japanese automotive giant Nissan Motors announced a significant expansion in India, adding 54 new touchpoints during the first quarter of 2026. These facilities encompass various service levels, from comprehensive 3S centers to sales-exclusive 1S centers, all strategically positioned to bolster Nissan's footprint across the nation.

This initiative, highlighted by Nissan Motor India's Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa, is a crucial step in the company's growth strategy, coinciding with the launch of the Gravite, and the anticipated Tekton and C-SUV 7-seater models. Vatsa emphasized the importance of enhancing customer reach and accessibility as part of Nissan's ambition to reach 400 touchpoints by the end of FY27.

In conjunction with their expansion efforts, Nissan achieved impressive sales figures in March 2026, with a total of 10,388 units sold. This includes 4,408 domestic wholesales, marking the highest monthly domestic figure in five years, and 5,980 units exported, reflecting a robust 98% growth.