Diplomacy in Action: India's Efforts to Stabilize Gulf Trade Amidst Crisis
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with Kuwaiti and UAE counterparts to tackle disruptions in energy supplies and trade due to the US-Israel attack on Iran. These talks focus on restoring supply chains and maintaining trade flows with West Asia, crucial for India's economy and regional stability.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic attempt to mitigate the disruptions in energy supplies and trade flows caused by heightened tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, engaged in key talks with counterparts from Kuwait and the UAE on Friday.
During a virtual meeting with Kuwait's Minister, Osama Khaled Boodai, Goyal offered India's assistance in stabilizing food security chains, urging for dialogue and diplomacy to take precedence. A concurrent discussion with the UAE's Foreign Trade Minister, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, highlighted efforts to sustain supply chain operations and explore alternative transport routes.
Further discussions with Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council emphasized the necessity for coherence in maritime trade operations. The US-Israel offensive on Iran has severely strained export logistics with West Asian countries and India's trade valued at USD 178 billion in 2024-25 faces challenges, placing sectors like petroleum, chemicals, and gems under stress.
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