Chip Stocks Boost Markets Amid Mid-East Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains on Friday, driven by robust performance in chip stocks, even as conflict in the Middle East applied pressure. Investors were cautiously hopeful as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continued to unfold amid peace talks.

Despite a shaky ceasefire, market sentiment was buoyed by the prospect of peace agreement discussions. Eric Schiffer, Chairman of The Patriarch Organization, noted market anticipation of a potential deal, which would solidify a more pronounced market rally.

The semiconductor sector showed strong growth, with Nvidia and Broadcom stocks climbing and Taiwan Semiconductor surpassing earnings forecasts. Financial stocks pulled back slightly, partially offsetting gains, as consumer sentiment dipped to record lows amid inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)