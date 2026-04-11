Maharashtra Tightens School Transport Safety Regulations
Maharashtra's government plans to enhance safety in school transport through new regulations. Draft rules mandate GPS tracking, CCTV, panic buttons, and more. Monthly fares will be regulated, with a focus on transparency and accountability. The initiative aims to better protect students and involve parents and schools in safety monitoring.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has announced plans for stringent regulations aimed at improving the safety of school transport services across the state.
According to a statement by state minister Pratap Sarnaik, the draft notification for the 'Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (School Bus Regulation) (First Amendment) Rules, 2026' has been released, inviting public feedback.
Key proposals include regulated school bus fares, mandatory safety features such as GPS and CCTV, and a digital monitoring system for real-time updates, enhancing transparency and ensuring accountability in school transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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