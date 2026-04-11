Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for a Rs 250-Crore Pharma Manufacturing Leap

The foundation stone for a Rs 250-crore bulk drug park in Himachal Pradesh's Una district was laid by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, marking the state's ambitious push toward becoming a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub. Positioned as a project of national significance, it aims to boost employment and infrastructure.

Spanning over 1,405 acres, and partially funded by the central government, the Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure boasts robust planning to make India more competitive in API manufacturing, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. The park's development is backed by leading pharmaceutical agreements set for June, with fast-track progress expected within months.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan emphasize the transformative economic impact, citing advanced technology deployment and significant investment opportunities. Moreover, infrastructure enhancements include a proposed railway link and state-of-the-art facilities like CETP and ZLD systems.