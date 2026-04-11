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Delhi High Court's Order: Khan Market's Economic Lifeline

The Delhi High Court allowed restaurants in Khan Market to operate without a fire NOC, provided they limit occupancy to 50 guests. The decision, applauded by restauranteurs, recognizes structural limitations and aims to support businesses amid safety concerns due to narrow spaces and historical layouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:48 IST
Delhi High Court's Order: Khan Market's Economic Lifeline
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  • India

In a significant move supporting local businesses, the Delhi High Court has allowed restaurants in the iconic Khan Market to operate without a fire no-objection certificate (NOC), given that they maintain an occupancy of fewer than 50 guests. This decision is welcomed as a business-friendly move by restaurant owners in the bustling marketplace.

The legal relief acknowledges the challenges posed by narrow stairwells and limited space in this heritage site. Restauranteurs appreciate the order, highlighting existing safety measures like fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems adapted within compact areas, despite the overarching difficulty of modifying these historic buildings.

Kabir Suri, former NRAI president, emphasized the importance of this order while retailers echo the need for similar relaxations in other heritage markets facing structural constraints. The focus now shifts to ensuring compliance and safely managing space within this crowded yet cherished locale.

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