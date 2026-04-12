India's Economic Growth: A New Horizon for US Partnerships

India's journey towards economic growth presents a significant opportunity for international partnerships, according to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the country's ambassador in Washington. During the Columbia Indian Economy Summit 2026, Kwatra asserted the United States' central role among India's most consequential partnerships.

Addressing students, faculty members, and the Indian diaspora, Kwatra underscored the importance of the India-US partnership in navigating global shifts and fostering economic prosperity. He expressed optimism about India achieving developed nation status by 2047, highlighting the transformative phase of India's growth and societal evolution.

Kwatra elaborated on India's strategic initiatives through global partnerships like the Quad and the India-Middle East Economic Corridor. The envoy emphasized the substance of Indo-US ties spanning government, business, and people-to-people connections, recognizing contributions from the Indian-American community in strengthening these relations.