Left Menu

India's Economic Growth: A New Horizon for US Partnerships

Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra emphasized the pivotal role of the US in India's economic growth journey during the Columbia Indian Economy Summit 2026. Highlighting bilateral partnerships, he stressed the importance of India-US collaborations in navigating global shifts while aiming to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, underscoring India's transformative phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:07 IST
India's Economic Growth: A New Horizon for US Partnerships
Kwatra

India's journey towards economic growth presents a significant opportunity for international partnerships, according to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the country's ambassador in Washington. During the Columbia Indian Economy Summit 2026, Kwatra asserted the United States' central role among India's most consequential partnerships.

Addressing students, faculty members, and the Indian diaspora, Kwatra underscored the importance of the India-US partnership in navigating global shifts and fostering economic prosperity. He expressed optimism about India achieving developed nation status by 2047, highlighting the transformative phase of India's growth and societal evolution.

Kwatra elaborated on India's strategic initiatives through global partnerships like the Quad and the India-Middle East Economic Corridor. The envoy emphasized the substance of Indo-US ties spanning government, business, and people-to-people connections, recognizing contributions from the Indian-American community in strengthening these relations.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026

Empowering Changemakers: SBI Youth for India's Impactful Conclave 2026

 India
2
The Unfinished Pivot: US Strategies Amid Middle East Conflicts

The Unfinished Pivot: US Strategies Amid Middle East Conflicts

 United States
3
Turning Point for Delhi Capitals: A Game of Momentum and Missed Opportunities

Turning Point for Delhi Capitals: A Game of Momentum and Missed Opportunitie...

 India
4
Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur

Security Forces Crackdown: Illegal Bunkers and IEDs in Manipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026