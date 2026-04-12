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Signature Global's Debt Reduction and Strategic Ventures: Building a Strong Future

Signature Global Ltd has significantly reduced its net debt by 77% to Rs 200 crore due to better cash flow. Despite challenges in sales bookings, the company remains strong, with new joint ventures and focus on luxury homes. The firm continues to hold a substantial presence in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:32 IST
Signature Global's Debt Reduction and Strategic Ventures: Building a Strong Future
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Signature Global Ltd has achieved a remarkable 77% reduction in its net debt, bringing it down to Rs 200 crore in the last fiscal year. This accomplishment is credited to improved cash flow, which has strengthened the company's financial position.

While sales bookings fell by 20% to Rs 8,220 crore in 2025-26, compared to a previous record of Rs 10,290 crore, the company remains resilient. It has forged a new joint venture to develop a commercial project in Gurugram, showcasing its strategic expansion endeavors.

Despite challenges, including a 35% drop in pre-sales to 5.39 million sq ft, Signature Global has successfully delivered 16.5 million sq ft of real estate. The company continues to focus on the luxury housing segment, contributing to an increased sales realisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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