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Dublin Blockades: A Nation at a Fuel Crisis Crossroads

In central Dublin, Irish police have removed tractors and trucks blocking traffic following five days of protests against rising fuel prices. The demonstrations, sparked by a 20% increase due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, severely disrupted transport and left many petrol stations without fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:40 IST
Dublin Blockades: A Nation at a Fuel Crisis Crossroads
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  • Ireland

Irish police, over the weekend, cleared tractors and trucks that had been disrupting central Dublin's traffic for five consecutive days. These protests were in response to surging fuel prices, attributed in part to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict against Iran, which has seen diesel prices spike by more than 20%.

The demonstrations involved blockades of an oil refinery, two ports, and several roads, causing significant transport disruptions and leading to a third of the nation's petrol stations running dry. Finance Minister Simon Harris identified the situation as a 'very dangerous moment' for the country.

Despite the government's refusal to engage with protesters directly, discussions with agricultural and transport sector groups are underway to address the rising fuel costs. A recent poll indicates that while the protests enjoy 56% popular support, most followers of the ruling parties do not back the demonstrators.

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