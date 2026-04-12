Financial Impact of the Israel-Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has taken a heavy toll on the Israeli budget, amounting to a staggering 35 billion shekels ($11.52 billion), with defense-related expenses constituting the lion's share, at 22 billion shekels.

According to the Finance Ministry, these budgetary expenses are a preliminary estimate and highlight the substantial financial burden imposed by the conflict.

The ministry has already incorporated these expenses into the national budget for 2026, reflecting the long-term financial planning required to address the costs generated by the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)