Financial Impact of the Israel-Iran Conflict
Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran has resulted in a significant economic burden, with expenditures reaching 35 billion shekels, approximately $11.52 billion. The majority of this sum, 22 billion shekels, has been allocated to defense. The costs have been incorporated into the 2026 national budget, according to the Finance Ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-04-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 19:05 IST
- Country:
- Israel
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has taken a heavy toll on the Israeli budget, amounting to a staggering 35 billion shekels ($11.52 billion), with defense-related expenses constituting the lion's share, at 22 billion shekels.
According to the Finance Ministry, these budgetary expenses are a preliminary estimate and highlight the substantial financial burden imposed by the conflict.
The ministry has already incorporated these expenses into the national budget for 2026, reflecting the long-term financial planning required to address the costs generated by the ongoing hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Israel
- Iran
- war
- budget
- defense
- Finance Ministry
- 2026 budget
- shekels
- expenses
- economic impact
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