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Barneys Hard Seltzer Expands with Strategic Investment from The Chennai Angels

Barneys Hard Seltzer, India's wellness beverage pioneer, secures funding from The Chennai Angels to enhance its market presence. The investment will support growth initiatives including marketing and team expansion. Barneys aims to dominate India's RTD segment with zero-sugar, low-calorie beverages designed for health-conscious consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:32 IST
Barneys Hard Seltzer Expands with Strategic Investment from The Chennai Angels
  • Country:
  • India

Barneys Hard Seltzer, a trailblazer in India's wellness beverage sector, has successfully secured an undisclosed amount of funding from The Chennai Angels (TCA) during its Pre-Series A round. This financial boost, alongside existing backers such as Mumbai Angels and Chandigarh Angel Network, aims to fortify Barneys' market reach.

The funds are earmarked for several growth fronts, including working capital, marketing, team enhancements, and meeting licensing and statutory requirements. Positioned as an early mover in the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverage niche, Barneys champions zero-sugar, low-calorie products that appeal to modern, health-conscious consumers across India.

Co-founded by Ruchi Gupta and Gaurav Sharma, Barneys seeks to capitalize on India's vast consumer landscape, characterized by a young, evolving audience eager for innovative and functional products. The Chennai Angels' investment reflects a shared vision of promoting health-consciousness and premiumization in India's lifestyle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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