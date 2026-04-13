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Boosting Bilateral Ties: India and Oman Eye Trade Flourish

Piyush Goyal and his Omanese counterpart discuss enhancing trade ties. They aim to unlock opportunities through a CEPA, signed in Muscat but not yet implemented, aiming for mutual growth. The agreement will alter tariffs for better trade exchange. Recent geopolitical tensions have affected trade dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:43 IST
Boosting Bilateral Ties: India and Oman Eye Trade Flourish
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In a recent dialogue, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri, to bolster bilateral trade and investment.

The discussions focused on activating the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in Muscat in December 2025. This pact promises duty-free access for 98% of Indian exports like textiles and leather to Oman, while India will reciprocate with reduced tariffs on Omanese goods such as dates and petrochemicals.

However, the geopolitical hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran have disrupted maritime trade routes, affecting regional trade, including India's substantial commerce with Gulf countries.

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