Boosting Bilateral Ties: India and Oman Eye Trade Flourish

In a recent dialogue, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri, to bolster bilateral trade and investment.

The discussions focused on activating the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in Muscat in December 2025. This pact promises duty-free access for 98% of Indian exports like textiles and leather to Oman, while India will reciprocate with reduced tariffs on Omanese goods such as dates and petrochemicals.

However, the geopolitical hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran have disrupted maritime trade routes, affecting regional trade, including India's substantial commerce with Gulf countries.