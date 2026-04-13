Puravankara’s Pre-Sales Skyrocket, Reflecting Robust Housing Demand

Puravankara Ltd's pre-sales figures tripled, hitting Rs 3,547 crore in last year's fourth quarter due to burgeoning demand for residential properties.

For the entire fiscal year, the company reported a 55% surge in total sales bookings, reaching Rs 7,407 crore compared to Rs 4,783 crore the prior year.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties affecting the world, the Indian housing market shows resilience; Puravankara has completed over 93 projects and maintains a significant land bank and ongoing projects across major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)