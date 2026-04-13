Puravankara’s Pre-Sales Skyrocket, Reflecting Robust Housing Demand
Puravankara Ltd experienced a near threefold increase in pre-sales for residential properties, reaching Rs 3,547 crore in Q4 of the last fiscal year. The company's annual sales bookings rose to Rs 7,407 crore. Despite global uncertainties, the Indian residential sector remains resilient, with Puravankara completing 93 projects as of December 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:50 IST
- Country:
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Puravankara Ltd's pre-sales figures tripled, hitting Rs 3,547 crore in last year's fourth quarter due to burgeoning demand for residential properties.
For the entire fiscal year, the company reported a 55% surge in total sales bookings, reaching Rs 7,407 crore compared to Rs 4,783 crore the prior year.
Despite geopolitical uncertainties affecting the world, the Indian housing market shows resilience; Puravankara has completed over 93 projects and maintains a significant land bank and ongoing projects across major Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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