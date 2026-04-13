Left Menu

Puravankara’s Pre-Sales Skyrocket, Reflecting Robust Housing Demand

Puravankara Ltd experienced a near threefold increase in pre-sales for residential properties, reaching Rs 3,547 crore in Q4 of the last fiscal year. The company's annual sales bookings rose to Rs 7,407 crore. Despite global uncertainties, the Indian residential sector remains resilient, with Puravankara completing 93 projects as of December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:50 IST
Puravankara’s Pre-Sales Skyrocket, Reflecting Robust Housing Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puravankara Ltd's pre-sales figures tripled, hitting Rs 3,547 crore in last year's fourth quarter due to burgeoning demand for residential properties.

For the entire fiscal year, the company reported a 55% surge in total sales bookings, reaching Rs 7,407 crore compared to Rs 4,783 crore the prior year.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties affecting the world, the Indian housing market shows resilience; Puravankara has completed over 93 projects and maintains a significant land bank and ongoing projects across major Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cochlear Implants Restore Hearing, Potentially Improve Mental Health for Blind Patient

Cochlear Implants Restore Hearing, Potentially Improve Mental Health for Bli...

 India
2
Aaron Rai Finishes 48th at the Masters

Aaron Rai Finishes 48th at the Masters

 United States
3
Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC

Political Showdown in Bengal: BJP vs TMC

 India
4
Accelerating Highway Safety: Gadkari's Mission

Accelerating Highway Safety: Gadkari's Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026