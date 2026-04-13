Sloan's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era in India's Bath Fittings Market

Sloan, a leading plumbing systems manufacturer based in Illinois, has announced its acquisition of a controlling stake in Essel Bath Fittings, signaling a strong strategic entry into the burgeoning Indian bath fittings market.

Although financial specifics remain undisclosed, Sloan emphasizes that this investment is a milestone in its India-centric strategy, as it aims to boost local manufacturing efforts and enhance India's role in the company's global expansion plans. The alliance is poised to capitalize on India's urbanization and housing growth, targeting both premium and aspirational consumer segments.

Industry observers predict the partnership could secure 10% of India's bath fittings market share within five years. Sloan India is set on transforming the nation into a manufacturing hub, intending to export more products internationally while tapping into the domestic market. The deal includes the continued operation of Essel under its existing brand, while Sloan retains its premium status for high-end applications. This integration leverages Sloan's technological and design expertise within India, creating a 'make in India' success story shared with Essel. With eyes on additional global markets, Sloan envisions rapid revenue growth and expanded market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)