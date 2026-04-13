Left Menu

Sloan's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era in India's Bath Fittings Market

Sloan, an Illinois-based leading plumbing system maker, acquires a controlling stake in India's Essel Bath Fittings. This strategic move aims to bolster its presence in India's fast-growing bath fittings market by leveraging Essel's manufacturing and distribution strengths, expecting significant growth and market foothold domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:38 IST
Sloan's Strategic Acquisition: A New Era in India's Bath Fittings Market
  • Country:
  • India

Sloan, a leading plumbing systems manufacturer based in Illinois, has announced its acquisition of a controlling stake in Essel Bath Fittings, signaling a strong strategic entry into the burgeoning Indian bath fittings market.

Although financial specifics remain undisclosed, Sloan emphasizes that this investment is a milestone in its India-centric strategy, as it aims to boost local manufacturing efforts and enhance India's role in the company's global expansion plans. The alliance is poised to capitalize on India's urbanization and housing growth, targeting both premium and aspirational consumer segments.

Industry observers predict the partnership could secure 10% of India's bath fittings market share within five years. Sloan India is set on transforming the nation into a manufacturing hub, intending to export more products internationally while tapping into the domestic market. The deal includes the continued operation of Essel under its existing brand, while Sloan retains its premium status for high-end applications. This integration leverages Sloan's technological and design expertise within India, creating a 'make in India' success story shared with Essel. With eyes on additional global markets, Sloan envisions rapid revenue growth and expanded market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LIC Approves 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Paving Way for Future Sales

LIC Approves 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Paving Way for Future Sales

 India
2
CR Park SHO Suspended Over Document Tampering

CR Park SHO Suspended Over Document Tampering

 India
3
Strategic Strait Standoff: The Battle for Global Economic Stability

Strategic Strait Standoff: The Battle for Global Economic Stability

 Egypt
4
Ladakh's Zoji-La Tunnel: Bridging Connectivity and Growth

Ladakh's Zoji-La Tunnel: Bridging Connectivity and Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026