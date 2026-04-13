Middle East Crisis Jolts Luxury Giant LVMH

LVMH, the French luxury giant, reported a significant setback due to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, which has led to declining sales in the Gulf region and decreased spending by tourists in Europe.

The company's quarterly sales saw only a modest 1% increase, falling short of analyst expectations, and the situation has emphasized the unstable nature of the $400 billion luxury market's recovery.

This setback highlights the industry's vulnerability to geopolitical tensions, causing ripple effects across global economies and investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)