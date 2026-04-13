Middle East Crisis Jolts Luxury Giant LVMH
The Middle Eastern conflict has taken a toll on French luxury giant LVMH, with sales in the Gulf dropping and impacting European tourist spending. Quarterly sales rose by 1%, below analyst expectations. The crisis has added uncertainty to the $400 billion luxury industry’s prospect of recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:33 IST
LVMH, the French luxury giant, reported a significant setback due to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, which has led to declining sales in the Gulf region and decreased spending by tourists in Europe.
The company's quarterly sales saw only a modest 1% increase, falling short of analyst expectations, and the situation has emphasized the unstable nature of the $400 billion luxury market's recovery.
This setback highlights the industry's vulnerability to geopolitical tensions, causing ripple effects across global economies and investor confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Middle Eastern Turmoil Impacts LVMH Sales
LIC Approves 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Paving Way for Future Sales
Growth Slows: Non-Financial Private Companies' Net Sales Rise by 11.4% in 2024-25
Nimbus Projects' Soaring Sales: A Testament to Homebuyer Confidence
Puravankara’s Pre-Sales Skyrocket, Reflecting Robust Housing Demand