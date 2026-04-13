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Lufthansa Faces Turbulence: Cabin Crew Strike Set to Ground More Flights

The Lufthansa cabin crew union has called for a two-day strike in Frankfurt and Munich, following recent disruptions. The UFO union cites a collective bargaining impasse as the reason. Previous strikes already led to widespread cancellations, despite negotiations. Tensions remain high, with pilots also striking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:15 IST
Lufthansa Faces Turbulence: Cabin Crew Strike Set to Ground More Flights
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The union representing Lufthansa's cabin crew announced a two-day strike set for later this week, in the midst of escalating labor tensions. This follows a cabin crew walkout last Friday and an ongoing pilots' strike.

The UFO union has targeted disruptions for all Lufthansa flights departing from Frankfurt and Munich. Last week's strike caused the cancellation of hundreds of flights, showcasing the severe impact on operations.

Amid stalled collective bargaining talks, the union accuses Lufthansa of insufficient progress in negotiations. As pilots continue their strike, Lufthansa passengers face significant travel disruptions, with the company's future and passenger experiences hanging in the balance.

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