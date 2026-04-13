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Shashvat Nakrani Transitions to Strategic Advisor at BharatPe

Shashvat Nakrani, COO and co-founder of BharatPe, will step down from daily operations to become a strategic advisor from May 1, 2026. He will focus on key strategic areas like fundraising and IPOs while continuing as a director and significant shareholder, reinforcing his commitment to the company's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:12 IST
Shashvat Nakrani Transitions to Strategic Advisor at BharatPe
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, Shashvat Nakrani, esteemed co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of BharatPe, has announced his decision to withdraw from daily operations to assume the role of a strategic advisor, effective May 1, 2026.

Nakrani, who is the largest individual shareholder of BharatPe, will remain an integral part of the organization by focusing on critical strategic areas such as fundraising, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), and mergers and acquisitions. His ongoing involvement highlights his unwavering dedication towards the company's development and vision.

Despite stepping back from day-to-day tasks, Nakrani emphasized his continued commitment to BharatPe, underlining that his belief in the company has only grown stronger. Under CEO Nalin Negi's leadership, BharatPe has achieved profitability, positioning itself as a strong, structured, and scalable organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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