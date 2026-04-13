Shashvat Nakrani Transitions to Strategic Advisor at BharatPe

In a significant leadership transition, Shashvat Nakrani, esteemed co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of BharatPe, has announced his decision to withdraw from daily operations to assume the role of a strategic advisor, effective May 1, 2026.

Nakrani, who is the largest individual shareholder of BharatPe, will remain an integral part of the organization by focusing on critical strategic areas such as fundraising, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), and mergers and acquisitions. His ongoing involvement highlights his unwavering dedication towards the company's development and vision.

Despite stepping back from day-to-day tasks, Nakrani emphasized his continued commitment to BharatPe, underlining that his belief in the company has only grown stronger. Under CEO Nalin Negi's leadership, BharatPe has achieved profitability, positioning itself as a strong, structured, and scalable organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)