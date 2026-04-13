Goldman Sachs Surges Amid M&A and Trading Strength
Goldman Sachs reported a rise in first-quarter profit fueled by strong dealmaking and equities trading. Despite geopolitical tensions causing market volatility, the bank's trading and advisory services thrived. The firm led billion-dollar deals and garnered significant investment banking fees, aligning it for an active IPO season.
Goldman Sachs reported an increase in first-quarter profit on Monday, driven by robust performance in dealmaking and equities trading.
Despite global market volatility sparked by the Iran war and rising crude prices, Goldman Sachs capitalized on the need for risk management among its clients. The firm's trading desks saw increased activity, with equity trading revenues reaching a record $5.33 billion.
The bank's M&A prospects remain strong, backed by geopolitical shifts and booming AI interests. Key deals include a proposed merger of Unilever's food business. Additionally, Goldman is a lead advisor for SpaceX's anticipated IPO, valuing the company at $1.75 trillion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Medicaid Work Rules, Stockpile Bans & Biotech IPOs: Key Updates in Health
Om Power Transmission's IPO: A Surging Success
Goldman Sachs Thrives Amid Market Turbulence with Dealmaking Surge
Goldman Sachs Shines Amid Market Volatility: M&A and IPO Prospects Boost Outlook
Citius TransNet Trust Announces Rs 1,105-Crore IPO Price Range