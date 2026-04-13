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Goldman Sachs Surges Amid M&A and Trading Strength

Goldman Sachs reported a rise in first-quarter profit fueled by strong dealmaking and equities trading. Despite geopolitical tensions causing market volatility, the bank's trading and advisory services thrived. The firm led billion-dollar deals and garnered significant investment banking fees, aligning it for an active IPO season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:02 IST
Goldman Sachs Surges Amid M&A and Trading Strength
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Goldman Sachs reported an increase in first-quarter profit on Monday, driven by robust performance in dealmaking and equities trading.

Despite global market volatility sparked by the Iran war and rising crude prices, Goldman Sachs capitalized on the need for risk management among its clients. The firm's trading desks saw increased activity, with equity trading revenues reaching a record $5.33 billion.

The bank's M&A prospects remain strong, backed by geopolitical shifts and booming AI interests. Key deals include a proposed merger of Unilever's food business. Additionally, Goldman is a lead advisor for SpaceX's anticipated IPO, valuing the company at $1.75 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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