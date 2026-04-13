Goldman Sachs Surges Amid M&A and Trading Strength

Goldman Sachs reported an increase in first-quarter profit on Monday, driven by robust performance in dealmaking and equities trading.

Despite global market volatility sparked by the Iran war and rising crude prices, Goldman Sachs capitalized on the need for risk management among its clients. The firm's trading desks saw increased activity, with equity trading revenues reaching a record $5.33 billion.

The bank's M&A prospects remain strong, backed by geopolitical shifts and booming AI interests. Key deals include a proposed merger of Unilever's food business. Additionally, Goldman is a lead advisor for SpaceX's anticipated IPO, valuing the company at $1.75 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)