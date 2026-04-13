Goldman Sachs Shines Amid Market Volatility: M&A and IPO Prospects Boost Outlook

Goldman Sachs has reported a rise in first-quarter profit, thanks to strong performances in dealmaking and equities trading. As global markets face disruption partly due to the Iran conflict, inflation fears are heightened, pushing the demand for hedging strategies, which bolsters trading activities at large banks like Goldman.

Despite geopolitical complexities, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon emphasizes the ongoing need for disciplined risk management. The bank's revenue from equity trading rose by 27%, while its investment banking division also saw substantial growth, with fees climbing 48% from the previous year.

Mergers and acquisitions remain resilient with major deals in the pipeline, and there are expectations for significant IPOs, including SpaceX. Goldman continues to perform strongly in asset management, further solidifying its positioning in the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)