Left Menu

Modi Prays at Datkali Temple Before Inaugurating Landmark Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Siddhpeeth Datkali Temple near Dehradun before inaugurating a significant expressway connecting Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. This initiative will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun significantly, showcasing an infrastructure boost with a reviewed wildlife passage in Saharanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:10 IST
Modi Prays at Datkali Temple Before Inaugurating Landmark Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant stop at the Siddhpeeth Datkali Temple near Dehradun on Tuesday, ahead of inaugurating a pivotal expressway linking Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Modi spent 15 minutes at the historic temple, praying for the nation's prosperity and well-being. The temple was adorned with flowers for his visit.

This almost two-centuries-old temple dedicated to Goddess Kali holds great significance among devotees. On the same day, Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which drastically reduces the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to less than half. The expressway traverses through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, cutting travel time from over six hours to around two and a half hours.

Constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, the 213-kilometre corridor is a six-lane, access-controlled marvel that promises to boost economic connections. Modi also reviewed the wildlife passage on the expressway's elevated section in Saharanpur, highlighting the environmental considerations in the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

GTRI Calls for Cap on Testing Charges to Boost MSME Imports

 India
2
South Korea's Strategic Pivot Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

South Korea's Strategic Pivot Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

 Global
3
Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City

Loni: From Mythical Landmark to World's Most Polluted City

 India
4
Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape

Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026