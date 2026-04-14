Modi Prays at Datkali Temple Before Inaugurating Landmark Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant stop at the Siddhpeeth Datkali Temple near Dehradun on Tuesday, ahead of inaugurating a pivotal expressway linking Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Modi spent 15 minutes at the historic temple, praying for the nation's prosperity and well-being. The temple was adorned with flowers for his visit.

This almost two-centuries-old temple dedicated to Goddess Kali holds great significance among devotees. On the same day, Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which drastically reduces the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to less than half. The expressway traverses through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, cutting travel time from over six hours to around two and a half hours.

Constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, the 213-kilometre corridor is a six-lane, access-controlled marvel that promises to boost economic connections. Modi also reviewed the wildlife passage on the expressway's elevated section in Saharanpur, highlighting the environmental considerations in the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)