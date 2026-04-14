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Marathi Language Mandate for Maharashtra Drivers

In Maharashtra, knowing Marathi will become mandatory for all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers starting May 1. The initiative, led by cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik, includes a statewide campaign to ensure compliance, with strict penalties for drivers and officials who do not adhere to this requirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:19 IST
Marathi Language Mandate for Maharashtra Drivers
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In a significant move, Maharashtra has declared that all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers must know Marathi starting May 1. This mandate coincides with Maharashtra Day, according to a recent announcement by cabinet minister Pratap Sarnaik.

To ensure adherence, the Motor Transport Department will conduct a comprehensive statewide campaign through its 59 regional and sub-regional offices. The focus will be on verifying the language proficiency of drivers, with minister Sarnaik emphasizing the importance of speaking the state's language in professional dealings.

The language rule, previously in force but often ignored, resurfaces amid rising complaints about communication barriers faced by passengers, particularly in key regions like Mumbai. Besides targeting drivers, the campaign will hold transport officials accountable for any lapse in enforcing language provisions during license issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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