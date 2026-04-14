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Geopolitical Tensions Shake Indian Automotive Industry

The ongoing conflict in West Asia poses potential challenges for India's automotive industry, according to Shailesh Chandra, President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The conflict threatens vehicle demand, input costs, and supply chains, which could impact production and pricing. Industry players are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining government collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:38 IST
Geopolitical Tensions Shake Indian Automotive Industry
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The ongoing conflict in West Asia could spell trouble for the Indian automotive industry, with Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers President Shailesh Chandra warning of potential challenges. The war may indirectly affect vehicle demand and disrupt inputs essential for manufacturing, Chandra told reporters.

He highlighted supply chain disruptions, particularly shortages in propane and ethylene, critical for manufacturing processes. Global logistics have also been volatile, causing rises in shipping costs due to route changes and extended transit times. Despite these challenges, Chandra assured that production has not yet been disrupted.

Chandra emphasized the need for vigilance as geopolitical issues could lead to increased commodity and fuel prices, affecting vehicle demand. The industry's liaison with the government is critical to address these concerns, while companies adapt by using alternative supplies like PNG. The situation's progression will determine potential cost increases and impact demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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