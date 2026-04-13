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Market Turmoil: Geopolitical Tensions Rattle Wall Street

Wall Street faced a shaky start to the week as U.S.-Iran peace talks faltered, leading to market volatility. Major indices saw declines, with geopolitical tensions triggering concerns over inflation and economic stability. Investor sentiment shifted to safe havens amidst rising oil prices and ongoing military maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:23 IST
Market Turmoil: Geopolitical Tensions Rattle Wall Street
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Wall Street encountered pressures on Monday, with major indices set to open lower as weekend discussions between the U.S. and Iran failed to conclude a peace deal. This development has sparked fears of renewed market volatility, potentially undermining recent gains driven by hopes of a diplomatic resolution.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all declined in premarket trading, reflecting investor unease. Contributing factors included the U.S. military's impending blockade on Iranian maritime activities and a spike in the CBOE Market Volatility Index, signaling elevated market anxiety.

Global markets also reacted, with oil prices exceeding $100 per barrel due to inflationary concerns, while investors sought refuge in the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, Goldman's earnings miss added to market woes, as analysts observed investor focus shifting from earnings reports to geopolitical and economic threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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