Left Menu

HCCB Revolutionizes Bottling with High-Speed Kinley Line

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd unveiled a state-of-the-art Kinley Water Production Line, enhancing operational speed at their Avinya plant in Telangana. With a significant investment, the facility aims to set new production benchmarks, reinforcing its position as a leader in the bottling industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:57 IST
HCCB Revolutionizes Bottling with High-Speed Kinley Line
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd (HCCB) has launched a cutting-edge Kinley Water Production Line at its Avinya facility in Telangana. The plant, a sophisticated manufacturing hub, is a core part of HCCB's expansive production network.

Located in Banda Thimmapur, Siddipet district, the Avinya Plant spans 49 acres and involves an investment exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. The facility comprises seven advanced production lines, underscoring its strategic importance to the company.

The new Kinley line significantly boosts production rates, capable of producing 500 ml PET bottles at 1,350 bottles per minute and 1-litre PET bottles at 1,000 BPM. This development underlines HCCB's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and capacity growth in the beverage industry.

TRENDING

1
Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

 Serbia
2
We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi on talks with Trump.

We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic...

 India
3
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

 Global
4
Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026