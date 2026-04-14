HCCB Revolutionizes Bottling with High-Speed Kinley Line

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Ltd (HCCB) has launched a cutting-edge Kinley Water Production Line at its Avinya facility in Telangana. The plant, a sophisticated manufacturing hub, is a core part of HCCB's expansive production network.

Located in Banda Thimmapur, Siddipet district, the Avinya Plant spans 49 acres and involves an investment exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. The facility comprises seven advanced production lines, underscoring its strategic importance to the company.

The new Kinley line significantly boosts production rates, capable of producing 500 ml PET bottles at 1,350 bottles per minute and 1-litre PET bottles at 1,000 BPM. This development underlines HCCB's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and capacity growth in the beverage industry.