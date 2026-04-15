Private Credit: Navigating the Risks and Rewards

Wall Street executives are carefully monitoring their private credit portfolios as the asset class faces increased scrutiny. Stress-testing measures have become a focal point, following major U.S. lenders revealing $108 billion in financing exposure to private credit. Despite market concerns, executives express confidence in their handling of this asset class.

The private credit sector, valued at $3.5 trillion, is under pressure from AI disruption fears and rising default rates, notably hitting 9.2% among U.S. corporate borrowers in 2025. Citigroup reports zero losses within its private credit exposure, while JPMorgan highlights the importance of portfolio diversification as protective measures.

Despite negative headlines, executives remain optimistic about the asset class's future. Institutional demand for private credit products is accelerating, driven by higher yields and changing market dynamics. Key players assert that while challenges exist, the structure and strategy of private credit still offer significant investment opportunities.