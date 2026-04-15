Sterling Struggles Amid Optimism and Economic Woes

The British pound experienced a downturn against the dollar on Wednesday, following a seven-day upswing, as investor optimism grew over the prospects of resolving the Iran war. This development pushed the safe-haven greenback to its lowest point in six weeks.

The Iranian conflict has significantly dimmed the outlook for UK growth, according to the IMF, which cut Britain's 2026 growth forecast to 0.8% from a previous 1.3%—the sharpest downgrade among the Group of Seven nations. The cost of importing natural gas has surged by 40%, driving up UK borrowing costs and making short-term bonds the poorest-performing among major economies.

Traders are adjusting to potential Bank of England interest rate hikes, though expectations have moderated amid optimism for resolving supply disruptions. Analysts warn that the pound's strength may not hold, with rate differentials expected to become pivotal as risk sentiment stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)