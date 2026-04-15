Anant Swarup Takes the Helm at FICCI as Secretary General

Anant Swarup was recently appointed as the Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Swarup, whose appointment is effective immediately, brings over three decades of expertise in fields such as public policy, trade remedies, and international negotiations. His background includes significant leadership roles within the central government and the private sector.

A notable 1992-batch Indian Railway Personnel Service officer, Swarup has served in various high-level positions, including Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce and as India's First Secretary at the World Trade Organization in Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)