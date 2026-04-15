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Anant Swarup Takes the Helm at FICCI as Secretary General

Anant Swarup is appointed as the Secretary General of FICCI. With over 30 years of experience in public policy and international negotiations, his leadership is expected to strengthen FICCI's operations. Swarup, a 1992 IRPS officer, has previously worked with the WTO and held various government posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:11 IST
Anant Swarup Takes the Helm at FICCI as Secretary General
Anant Swarup
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Swarup was recently appointed as the Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Swarup, whose appointment is effective immediately, brings over three decades of expertise in fields such as public policy, trade remedies, and international negotiations. His background includes significant leadership roles within the central government and the private sector.

A notable 1992-batch Indian Railway Personnel Service officer, Swarup has served in various high-level positions, including Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce and as India's First Secretary at the World Trade Organization in Geneva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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