Call for Ethical Oath in Tech Investments Abroad: McMaster's Stand

In a bold proposal, former US National Security Adviser H R McMaster has urged corporate leaders to adopt a Hippocratic oath when investing in cutting-edge technologies abroad, particularly in nations such as China.

Speaking at the THRIVE 2026 Summit at Stanford University, McMaster emphasized the need for ethical considerations to prevent adversarial countries from weaponizing American technological investments.

He highlighted the shortcomings of globalisation and stressed the risk of losing intellectual property to China, advocating for new rules governing tech development and stricter ethical commitments in boardrooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)