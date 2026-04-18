The Chanakya Playbook: Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Business

The recently released 'The Chanakya Playbook: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Entrepreneur,' authored by Abhiraj Gupta, is garnering significant attention across India. As the Executive Director of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Gupta draws from the timeless principles of the Arthashastra to offer practical strategies for leadership and growth, resonating with a diverse audience including students and professionals.

Available on Amazon and major bookstores, the book interprets Chanakya's guidance in a format accessible for today's fast-evolving business landscape. Its appeal lies in presenting traditional Indian strategic thought with applicability to modern challenges. The positive reception underscores a growing interest in integrating historical insights with contemporary business practices.

Endorsements from influential figures like Rajinder Gupta, Member of Parliament, and Chandrasekhar Sripada of the Indian School of Business praise the book's intellectual rigor and its ability to address critical corporate issues. Author Abhiraj Gupta emphasizes the significance of adopting solution-oriented approaches grounded in India's strategic heritage, aiming to equip modern leaders and entrepreneurs with effective tools for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)