Streamlining Export Processes: Ministry's Reforms Yield Positive Results

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has rolled out a series of reforms targeting the enhancement of Norms Committees under the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). These reforms are designed to accelerate the approval of Advance Authorisation applications, easing procedures for exporters.

According to an official statement, these changes are part of the broader governmental initiative to enhance the ease of doing business and minimize delays linked to export-oriented schemes. The DGFT oversees the Advance Authorisation and Duty-Free Import Authorisation Schemes, permitting duty-free import of materials incorporated into export products.

Currently, seven Norms Committees, staffed by technical experts and ministry officials, face challenges due to capacity limitations, resulting in application backlogs. To tackle this issue, the government has instituted reforms involving regular committee meetings, prioritizing long-standing cases, and timely processing of meeting minutes.

The enhancements also involve improved monitoring systems for application processing and increased technical membership to manage higher workloads. A special drive addresses pending applications systematically, leading to substantial case reviews and disposals.

The reforms aim to cut transaction costs, reduce approval timelines, and deliver greater predictability for exporters, particularly benefitting small and medium enterprises. The ministry remains committed to refining processes to foster export growth and streamline trade facilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)