Left Menu

PhysicsWallah Students Achieve Perfection in CBSE Class 10 Exams

Twelve students from PhysicsWallah online classes achieved a perfect score in the CBSE Class 10 exams 2026. With over 25 lakh students appearing, these national toppers credit consistent preparation and expert guidance for their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:54 IST
PhysicsWallah Students Achieve Perfection in CBSE Class 10 Exams
CBSE Class 10 Toppers 2026: 12 PhysicsWallah Students Score Perfect 100 Percent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve students from PhysicsWallah, an online educational platform, secured a perfect score in the 2026 CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations, placing them among the leading performers nationwide. This achievement is particularly notable amid the 25 lakh students who took the exams this year.

The successful students, including Amolik Pandita, Ayusman Mohapatra, Vaibhav Arora, Amir Nawaz Razvi Syed, Harshit Mishra, Himanshu Agarwal, Kumar Abhinav Mishra, Mudit Jain, Partha Pritam Pati, Sanvi Walia, Teena Rath, and Aashna Khurana, have attributed their remarkable performance to focused study methods and assistance from PhysicsWallah's online resources such as Udaan batch and YouTube lectures.

In discussions about their achievements, Vaibhav Arora emphasized the importance of consistent preparation and support from both school educators and PhysicsWallah faculty. Similarly, Kumar Abhinav Mishra and Ayusman Mohapatra highlighted the significance of regular revision and a structured study plan, crediting the guidance from their platform and teaching staff.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments, describing it as a shared milestone reflecting their determination, effective learning strategies, and the comprehensive academic aid provided. These results underscore the benefits of disciplined study approaches enabled by supportive educational guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Contentious Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Firestorm

Contentious Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Political Firestorm

 India
2
Iranian gunboats have fired on tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, AP reports quoting British military.

Iranian gunboats have fired on tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, AP reports qu...

 Global
3
Tharoor Stands Firm: Navigating Women's Reservation and Democracy

Tharoor Stands Firm: Navigating Women's Reservation and Democracy

 India
4
Tensions Surge in the Strait: Iran Tightens Grip Amid Rising Conflict

Tensions Surge in the Strait: Iran Tightens Grip Amid Rising Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and SDG 12: Why data-driven marketing alone cannot ensure responsible consumption

AI creates both inclusion and exclusion in labor markets

AI can’t deliver climate gains without strong governance and capacity building

Sustainable consumption trends are reshaping global food supply chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026