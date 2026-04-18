PhysicsWallah Students Achieve Perfection in CBSE Class 10 Exams

Twelve students from PhysicsWallah, an online educational platform, secured a perfect score in the 2026 CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations, placing them among the leading performers nationwide. This achievement is particularly notable amid the 25 lakh students who took the exams this year.

The successful students, including Amolik Pandita, Ayusman Mohapatra, Vaibhav Arora, Amir Nawaz Razvi Syed, Harshit Mishra, Himanshu Agarwal, Kumar Abhinav Mishra, Mudit Jain, Partha Pritam Pati, Sanvi Walia, Teena Rath, and Aashna Khurana, have attributed their remarkable performance to focused study methods and assistance from PhysicsWallah's online resources such as Udaan batch and YouTube lectures.

In discussions about their achievements, Vaibhav Arora emphasized the importance of consistent preparation and support from both school educators and PhysicsWallah faculty. Similarly, Kumar Abhinav Mishra and Ayusman Mohapatra highlighted the significance of regular revision and a structured study plan, crediting the guidance from their platform and teaching staff.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, expressed pride in the students' accomplishments, describing it as a shared milestone reflecting their determination, effective learning strategies, and the comprehensive academic aid provided. These results underscore the benefits of disciplined study approaches enabled by supportive educational guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)