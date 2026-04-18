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Telangana Boosts Agriculture With Rythu Bharosa Funding

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy will disburse ₹5,653 crores under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme to support over 45 lakh farmers. This is part of a ₹9,000 crore package, with funds distributed in three phases. ₹3,590 crore was allocated in the first phase, and the third tranche is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:04 IST
Telangana Boosts Agriculture With Rythu Bharosa Funding
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In a significant move to support the agriculture sector, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to release ₹5,653 crores as the second tranche of the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme funding. This financial aid is expected to assist more than 45 lakh farmers, aiming for significant developmental strides in the state's farming community.

The disbursement will occur at a public meeting in Kataram, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, on April 20. The Chief Minister announced earlier that a total of ₹9,000 crores would be distributed in three instalments to benefit 70 lakh farmers over a 45-day span. The release of ₹3,590 crores marked the first phase of this initiative.

Under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, farmers receive ₹12,000 per acre annually, bolstering their agricultural output and financial stability. The timely dispersal of these funds reflects the government's commitment to fostering agricultural growth through targeted financial investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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