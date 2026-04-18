Railways Propel Sustainable Growth with First Vermicompost Shipment to Kashmir
The Jammu Division of Northern Railway successfully delivered its first vermicompost fertilizer shipment to Anantnag, Kashmir, from Ambala, Haryana. This milestone, involving 1,200 bags of fertiliser, highlights the railways' support for small-scale traders and marks a step towards sustainable business growth.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu Division of Northern Railway reached a significant milestone in freight traffic with the successful transportation of its first vermicompost fertiliser consignment to Anantnag, located in south Kashmir. The shipment originated from Haryana's Ambala and was facilitated by the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the division.
The operation involved the transport of 1,200 bags, weighing approximately 60 tonnes, of vermicompost. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal emphasized the importance of this consignment, stating that it underscores the crucial role of the railways in supporting small-scale traders and ensuring the delivery of agricultural products within Kashmir.
This achievement is hailed as a significant progress in building commercial ties and paves the way for sustainable business expansion. Sikri Farms, the dispatching entity, expressed satisfaction with the timely execution and hinted at plans to expand its reliance on rail transport for future consignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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