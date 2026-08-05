Chanel's first-half sales outperform rivals, Bloomberg reports
Chanel's comparable revenue surged 16% in the first half of 2026, outpacing luxury rivals, driven by creative director Matthieu Blazy's successful new collections.
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Chanel's comparable revenue jumped about 16% in the first half of 2026, outpacing rivals, thanks to creative director Matthieu Blazy's new collections, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the French luxury group's performance. Blazy's first collections, which landed in stores in March, have helped the privately-owned Parisian fashion house buck an industry-wide slowdown reflected in quarterly results of its listed peers LVMH and Hermes, whose modest sales growth failed to convince investors.