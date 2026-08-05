IGX records 180% YoY surge in gas volume to 11.64 million MMBtu in July 2026

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded gas volume reached 11.64 million MMBtu (293.21 MMSCM) in July 2026, marking a 42.05 per cent month-on-month (MoM) increase and a substantial 180.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise. A total of 283 trades were completed during the trading period, according to official market data released by the exchange.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 17:35 IST
IGX records 180% YoY surge in gas volume to 11.64 million MMBtu in July 2026
Representative Image (Image/@IGX_India_). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded gas volume reached 11.64 million MMBtu (293.21 MMSCM) in July 2026, marking a 42.05 per cent month-on-month (MoM) increase and a substantial 180.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise. A total of 283 trades were completed during the trading period, according to official market data released by the exchange. Domestic High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) gas accounted for approximately 57.17 per cent of the overall traded volume, driven by City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities securing supply for D-PNG and T-CNG demand. Free market gas comprised the remaining 42.83 per cent of total volume traded during the month.

Producers traded nearly 23.72 MMSCM (million standard cubic meters) of domestic gas featuring pricing freedom across multiple key locations, including delivery points at Bokaro (CBM), Jaya, Hazira - ONGC, Suvali, and Shahdol. Exchange-traded physical deliveries for the month totalled 9.79 million MMBtu (7.95 MMSCMD). The Indian Gas Exchange benchmark price index, GIXI, registered at Rs 1,837/USD 19.17 per MMBtu for July 2026. The index recorded an increase of 3.94 per cent MoM and jumped by 79.73 per cent YoY.

Regional indices exhibited varied price movements during the monthly period. GIXI-West settled at Rs 1,881/USD 19.63 per MMBtu, rising 6.41 per cent MoM, while GIXI-East recorded Rs 1,741/USD 18.16 per MMBtu, reflecting a slight decline of 0.30 per cent MoM. GIXI-Dahej stood at Rs 1,870/USD 19.51 per MMBtu, up by 4.67 per cent compared to the previous month. During the operational period, IGX executed its initial trade at the Shahdol Delivery Point. The platform currently provides trading operations across 19 delivery points, comprising 6 LNG terminals, 9 domestic gas field landfall points, and 4 pipeline interconnections. (ANI)

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