Odisha Police showcases smart policing, integrated security model during Rath Yatra 2026: IG Satyajit Naik

Odisha Police's integrated security strategy, technology-driven surveillance and community participation played a key role in the successful conduct of the annual Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri, Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Odisha, Satyajit Naik said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Naik said the Rath Yatra was not only a religious festival but also one of the most complex recurring public events, requiring extensive planning, coordination and public service.

He said the successful management of the festival demonstrated how modern policing, supported by technology, administrative coordination and disaster preparedness, can ensure a safe and smooth experience for millions of devotees. "For the Odisha Police, Rath Yatra is not merely a law-and-order assignment. It is a mission of public service. Every police officer deployed during the festival understands that behind every security arrangement lies the responsibility of ensuring that every devotee, irrespective of age or background, is able to participate in the sacred journey of Lord Jagannath with dignity, safety and peace. The motto "Service Before Self" becomes a lived reality as officers assist elderly pilgrims, reunite lost children with anxious families, provide first aid to those in distress and guide visitors unfamiliar with the city. These countless acts of compassion define the true spirit of policing during the festival," he said.

Rath Yatra presents one of the world's most complex crowd management challenges, with millions of devotees gathering in Puri over several weeks amid heritage infrastructure, narrow streets and high-profile visits. Naik said preparations for the 2026 festival began months in advance with security audits, vulnerability assessments, crowd simulation exercises, route inspections and contingency planning for emergencies. He added that an integrated command and control system brought together the police, district administration, intelligence agencies, fire services, health department, disaster response forces, temple administration and other stakeholders to enable coordinated decision-making and swift response to emerging situations.

"Technology emerged as a powerful force multiplier throughout the festival. Artificial Intelligence-assisted CCTV surveillance, drone-based aerial monitoring, GPS-enabled mobility of supervisory officers, secure digital communication systems, electronic access control mechanisms and cyber surveillance significantly enhanced situational awareness. Social media platforms were actively monitored to identify misinformation and emerging concerns while serving as effective channels for disseminating authentic public advisories. Technology was not viewed as a replacement for human judgment but as an enabler that strengthened decision-making and allowed preventive interventions before situations escalated," Naik told reporters. Naik said Odisha Police adopted scientific crowd management through sector-based policing, real-time crowd density monitoring, regulated pedestrian movement, emergency evacuation corridors and dedicated routes for ambulances. Special arrangements were made for senior citizens, women, children and persons with disabilities to ensure safe movement.

He said security was based on a multi-layered system covering highway surveillance, city access control and protection of the temple precinct and chariots, with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, Dog Squads, Quick Response Teams and intelligence personnel deployed throughout the festival. Disaster preparedness was strengthened through contingency plans for stampedes, fires, medical emergencies, cyclonic weather and other threats, backed by multi-agency mock drills involving police, health and disaster response agencies, he added.

He also credited the cooperation of temple servitors, volunteers, NCC and NSS cadets, civil society groups and local residents for the smooth conduct of the event. "Communication also emerged as a decisive factor in ensuring smooth conduct of the festival. Through public announcement systems, multilingual advisories, official social media platforms, traffic bulletins, digital information displays and regular press briefings, Odisha Police ensured that accurate and timely information reached devotees. This transparent communication strategy reduced confusion, encouraged compliance with public advisories and effectively countered misinformation, thereby strengthening public confidence," he added.

The experience of Rath Yatra 2026 offers enduring lessons for governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide. It demonstrates that meticulous planning is the strongest form of prevention, that technology is most effective when integrated with professional judgment, that scientific crowd management depends upon communication and anticipation, and that community trust remains the foundation of successful policing. Above all, it illustrates the value of unified command structures, institutional collaboration and continuous learning in managing complex public events. He said the experience of Rath Yatra 2026 offered lessons in integrated event management, showing how technology, professional policing and community participation could work together to manage large-scale gatherings.

"The peaceful and successful completion of Rath Yatra 2026 was not the achievement of any single organisation. It was the result of the collective dedication of Odisha Police, civil administration, disaster response agencies, healthcare professionals, temple administration, volunteers and millions of disciplined devotees who together upheld the sanctity of one of humanity's greatest spiritual gatherings. In doing so, Odisha has not only safeguarded an ancient tradition but has also presented the world with a compelling model of people-centric policing and integrated public safety--one that deserves recognition as a global benchmark in managing mega public events," he added. (ANI)