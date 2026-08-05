No proposal to extend Monsoon session of Parliament; government likely to move FCRA amendment bill for passing

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is unlikely to be extended and there is no government plan for a special session for a delimitation bill. Sources, however, said that the government is likely to seek the passing of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 during the session.

The FCRA Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which governs the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and companies in India. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026. Sources said if the bill is taken up, Home Minister Amit Shah may reply to the debate or intervene in the discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI that there is no proposal to extend the dates of Parliament Session no Special Session is envisaged from August 16 to 18 on a Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills. A key provision of the FCRA Amendment Bill is the creation of a Designated Authority to oversee foreign contributions and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or ceases to be valid.

Under the proposed framework, when an organisation loses its FCRA registration, its foreign contributions and assets would initially vest provisionally with the Designated Authority. If the organisation restores or renews its registration within the prescribed period, the assets and unused foreign funds would be returned. If the registration is not restored within the stipulated period, the assets could vest permanently with the Designated Authority. The Bill also introduces a provision for cessation of an FCRA certificate upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal. This seeks to address the treatment of assets and foreign contributions in cases where an organisation becomes defunct or its registration ceases.

For assets such as places of worship, the proposed framework provides that the Designated Authority must ensure that their religious character is maintained. The Bill also provides for a right of revision and judicial appeal against orders of the Designated Authority. The proposed legislation further seeks to rationalise penalties, including reducing the maximum imprisonment for violations of the Act from five years to one year. It also proposes that state agencies obtain prior approval from the Central Government before initiating investigations under the FCRA.

The government has described the proposed amendments as aimed at addressing operational gaps in the existing FCRA framework and strengthening the management and oversight of foreign contributions and assets. The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is slated to conclude on August 13. It has seen daily adjournments over the opposition's demands, including on the action by Delhi Police on protesters on July 20.

Bills have been passed in Lok Sabha almost without debate amid opposition protests. Rijiju said on Wednesday that the opposition is to be blamed for bills getting passed without debate. (ANI)