Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Prayagraj faces uncertainty as KP College revokes venue permission

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on August 8 has run into uncertainty after the management of KP College revoked the permission earlier granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and a High Court order. In a letter addressed to the President of the City Congress Committee, Prayagraj, the Acting President of Kayasth Pathshala, Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, said the decision was taken following inputs from the college principal and in view of the Allahabad High Court's order dated August 14, 2025, which stressed that students' academic activities should not be disrupted.

"Regarding the allotment of the college sports ground, the Principal has informed me that the Hon'ble High Court passed an order on 14.08.2025, stating that there should be no disruption to the students' academic activities," the letter read. The management said students from two schools would be affected if the event was held on the scheduled date. It also expressed concern that rain could damage the outdoor sports ground, making repairs difficult and time-consuming.

"Therefore, the event date should be scheduled so as not to hinder school activities. In view of the Hon'ble High Court's decision and current circumstances, please schedule your event for a date during the holidays, after the rainy season," the letter said. The management further informed the Congress that the previously granted permission had been withdrawn and asked the organisers to collect the deposited amount from the office.

"In light of the above facts, the previously granted permission is revoked with regret; you may collect the deposited amount from the office," the letter added. Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai reviewed preparations for Rahul Gandhi's proposed student interaction programme and asserted that the event would go ahead despite the setback.

"We earnestly wish for a bright and prosperous future for the children of our country and state; may they thrive, and may our event on August 8 be a great success, inspiring us all to work forward with full vigour," Rai told reporters. He also launched a political attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying, "Whether it rains, hails, or storms, our leader Rahul Gandhi will not back down... the voice of the youth will rise powerfully, and the failing BJP government currently in power, both at the Centre and in the state, will be forced to leave its throne."

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign was launched by Rahul Gandhi from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally". He later took the campaign to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and is now scheduled to continue it in Prayagraj. (ANI)