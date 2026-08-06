Trump administration to impose 15% tariff in polysilicon probe meant to counter China

The Trump administration plans to announce a 15% tariff and price floors on polysilicon products, aiming to protect US factories from Chinese ambitions in the chip supply chain.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 01:58 IST
Trump administration to impose 15% tariff in polysilicon probe meant to counter China
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration will announce as soon as ‌Thursday a 15% tariff and a series of price floors on products made from polysilicon, the key raw material used in solar ‌panels and semiconductors, according to four sources familiar with the matter. The ‌move aims to protect U.S. polysilicon factories from growing Chinese ambitions in the chip supply chain.

The proclamation by U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to ⁠include ​minimum import ⁠prices on polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules, or solar panels, and a 15% ⁠tariff on the polysilicon derivatives, the four sources said. The administration's plan to ​pursue a hybrid system combining a minimum import price with ⁠tariffs was first reported by Reuters.

Trump's year-long national security investigation into polysilicon by ⁠the ​Commerce Department also has major implications for the growing domestic solar manufacturing industry at a time when the U.S. leader ⁠has rolled back federal support for renewable energy. The Commerce Department and the ⁠White House ⁠did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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