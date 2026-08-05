Brazil's Lula calls US move to revoke ambassador's visa 'irresponsible'

Brazilian ‌President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva ‌on Wednesday criticized Washington's decision to revoke the ‌visa of Brazil's ambassador ‌to Washington, calling the move "irresponsible and thoughtless."

The administration ⁠of ​U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump revoked Brazilian ⁠Ambassador Maria Luiza Ribeiro ​Viotti's visa on Tuesday after ⁠Brazil withheld formal ⁠approval ​for Trump's nominee as U.S. ambassador ⁠and denied visas to ⁠two ⁠American diplomats.