Brazil's Lula calls US move to revoke ambassador's visa 'irresponsible'
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the US decision to revoke Brazil's ambassador visa, calling it "irresponsible and thoughtless".
- Country:
- United States
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday criticized Washington's decision to revoke the visa of Brazil's ambassador to Washington, calling the move "irresponsible and thoughtless."
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump revoked Brazilian Ambassador Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti's visa on Tuesday after Brazil withheld formal approval for Trump's nominee as U.S. ambassador and denied visas to two American diplomats.
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