Brazil's Lula calls US move to revoke ambassador's visa 'irresponsible'

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has condemned the US decision to revoke Brazil's ambassador visa, calling it "irresponsible and thoughtless".

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 20:47 IST
Brazil's Lula calls US move to revoke ambassador's visa 'irresponsible'
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Brazilian ‌President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva ‌on Wednesday criticized Washington's decision to revoke the ‌visa of Brazil's ambassador ‌to Washington, calling the move "irresponsible and thoughtless."

The administration ⁠of ​U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump revoked Brazilian ⁠Ambassador Maria Luiza Ribeiro ​Viotti's visa on Tuesday after ⁠Brazil withheld formal ⁠approval ​for Trump's nominee as U.S. ambassador ⁠and denied visas to ⁠two ⁠American diplomats.

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