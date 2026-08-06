Powering Simhastha 2028: Magellanic Cloud's Provigil Wins ₹12.13 Crore Western Railway Deal

Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-08-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 13:33 IST
Powering Simhastha 2028: Magellanic Cloud's Provigil Wins ₹12.13 Crore Western Railway Deal
Powering Simhastha 2028: Magellanic Cloud's Provigil Wins ₹12.13 Crore Western Railway Deal. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance Limited, has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Western Railway, Ratlam Division, for a project valued at ₹12.13 crore.

The project involves the Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (SITC) of advanced telecom infrastructure and CCTV surveillance systems as part of the Upgradation and Replacement of Telecom Passenger Amenities and various station facilities across Ratlam Division in preparation for Simhastha 2028, one of India's largest religious gatherings. Under the scope of the contract, Provigil Surveillance Limited will deploy a comprehensive telecom and e-surveillance ecosystem, including enterprise-grade CCTV systems, IP-based communication infrastructure, networking equipment, passenger information systems, routers, storage solutions and associated telecom technologies designed to enhance operational efficiency, passenger safety and digital railway infrastructure. The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months.

Beyond its commercial value, the project is strategically aligned with the infrastructure modernisation efforts for Simhastha 2028, one of India's largest religious and pilgrimage gatherings. As millions of devotees are expected to travel through the region, the deployment of advanced telecom and surveillance infrastructure will play a vital role in strengthening passenger safety, improving operational coordination and enabling efficient crowd management across railway stations. The project highlights Magellanic Cloud's growing contribution to technology-led transformation of India's critical public infrastructure. Strategic Transformation & Commercial Highlights

- Strengthens Leadership in Rail Infrastructure: Reinforces Magellanic Cloud's growing presence in India's railway modernisation initiatives by delivering integrated telecom and intelligent surveillance solutions across critical transportation infrastructure. - Supports National Infrastructure Modernisation: Contributes to the development of digitally connected, secure and future-ready railway stations under the Simhastha 2028 infrastructure programme through advanced e-surveillance and communication technologies.

- Expands PSU Project Portfolio: Further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's execution track record in delivering largescale technology infrastructure projects for government organizations and critical public infrastructure. - Demonstrates Integrated Technology Capabilities: Highlights Provigil's ability to execute complex, end-to-end telecom and AI-enabled surveillance deployments encompassing networking, communication systems and enterprise-grade security infrastructure

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Global CEO & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "This order from Western Railway marks another important milestone in our continued contribution towards strengthening India's critical public infrastructure through intelligent technology solutions. As Indian Railways continues to modernise its passenger amenities and operational infrastructure, we are proud that Provigil has been entrusted to deliver an integrated telecom and e-surveillance ecosystem for this strategically significant project. Beyond the commercial value of the order, it reinforces our growing credibility in executing complex, large-scale government infrastructure projects. We remain committed to delivering secure, scalable and future-ready technology solutions that support India's digital transformation journey while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders." About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited (BSE: 538891 | NSE: MCLOUD), headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global technology company specialising in digital transformation, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-surveillance, and drone technologies. The company delivers advanced solutions across industries, including smart infrastructure, defence, fintech, and enterprise IT, serving over 100 clients across the USA, Europe, and Asia. With a strong ecosystem of subsidiaries - Motivity Labs, Provigil Surveillance Limited, IVIS International, Scandron, MCRAYXTEND India and JNIT Technologies - Magellanic Cloud offers integrated capabilities across IT services and AI-driven surveillance systems. Its solutions are widely deployed in critical infrastructure projects, including railways, highways, BFSI, PSUs and urban security systems.

The company is backed by a team of over 1,600 professionals and has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 certification. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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