Research by Guntur Neurosurgeon Receives Recognition from Three Scientific Societies at International Spine Surgery Congress

Research presented by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon at Dr. Rao's Hospital - International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, has received independent scientific recognition from three professional societies during the 26th Annual Meeting of the Pacific and Asian Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (PASMISS), held jointly with MISSABCON and COSSCON 2026 in Chennai.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-08-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 13:21 IST
Research by Guntur Neurosurgeon Receives Recognition from Three Scientific Societies at International Spine Surgery Congress
Research by Guntur Neurosurgeon Receives Recognition from Three Scientific Societies at International Spine Surgery Congress. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 7: Research presented by Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon at Dr. Rao's Hospital - International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, has received independent scientific recognition from three professional societies during the 26th Annual Meeting of the Pacific and Asian Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (PASMISS), held jointly with MISSABCON and COSSCON 2026 in Chennai.

The research focused on a minimally invasive surgical strategy for the management of carefully selected patients with complex craniovertebral junction (CVJ) disorders, one of the most technically challenging areas in brain and spine surgery. Following scientific evaluation, the study was recognised by the Pacific and Asian Society of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (PASMISS), the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeons Association of Bharat (MISSAB) and COSSCON, reflecting its originality, methodology and potential clinical relevance.

According to Dr. Rao, research plays an important role in improving patient care by evaluating surgical outcomes and developing evidence-based treatment strategies. "Every research project begins with a clinical question. By carefully analysing patient outcomes and sharing our findings with the scientific community, we contribute to improving treatment for future patients," Dr. Rao said.

Medical experts note that scientific meetings such as PASMISS, MISSABCON and COSSCON provide a platform for clinicians to present original research, exchange knowledge and discuss emerging surgical techniques before they become widely adopted in clinical practice. Advances in minimally invasive surgery, neuronavigation, intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring and endoscopic techniques continue to improve the precision of complex neurosurgical procedures and expand treatment options for selected patients.

The recognition highlights the growing contribution of Indian clinicians to international neurosurgical research and reflects increasing participation by specialised neuroscience centres in global scientific collaboration. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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