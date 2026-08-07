Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
The German National Security Council, chaired by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, held an emergency call to discuss a suspected drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport.
- Country:
- Germany
A German government spokesperson said on Friday that the National Security Council, chaired by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, held a call and discussed the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle airport, a major air freight hub.
Merz is in constant contact with Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and other cabinet members, the spokesperson added. Federal prosecutors on Thursday took on the investigation into the suspected drone attack at the airport and warned of an attempt to compromise national security.
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