Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub

The German National Security Council, chaired by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, held an emergency call to discuss a suspected drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 13:41 IST
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

​A ​German government ‌spokesperson said on ​Friday that the ‌National Security Council, chaired by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, held a ‌call and discussed the ‌drone incident at Leipzig/Halle airport, a major air freight ⁠hub.

Merz ​is ⁠in constant contact with Interior ⁠Minister Alexander Dobrindt and other cabinet ​members, the spokesperson added. Federal ⁠prosecutors on Thursday took ⁠on ​the investigation into the suspected drone attack ⁠at the airport and warned ⁠of ⁠an attempt to compromise national security.

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