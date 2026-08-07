Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub

​A ​German government ‌spokesperson said on ​Friday that the ‌National Security Council, chaired by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, held a ‌call and discussed the ‌drone incident at Leipzig/Halle airport, a major air freight ⁠hub.

Merz ​is ⁠in constant contact with Interior ⁠Minister Alexander Dobrindt and other cabinet ​members, the spokesperson added. Federal ⁠prosecutors on Thursday took ⁠on ​the investigation into the suspected drone attack ⁠at the airport and warned ⁠of ⁠an attempt to compromise national security.