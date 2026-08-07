UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Achieves Regional Milestone with First Bilateral Robotic Direct Anterior Total Hip Replacement in Navi Mumbai

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Unihealth Hospitals Limited (NSE: UNIHEALTH | INE0PRF01011), In a significant advancement for advanced joint replacement surgery in the region, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, part of NSE-listed Unihealth Hospitals Limited, today announced the successful completion of Navi Mumbai's first Bilateral Robotic Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) Total Hip Replacement, marking an important milestone in the evolution of minimally invasive and technology enabled hip replacement surgery in the region.

The complex bilateral procedure was performed by Dr. Avinashdev Upadhyay, Consultant Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, who has undergone advanced fellowship training in Australia in Robotic Hip & Knee Replacement Surgery and Direct Anterior Hip Replacement. The procedure represents the convergence of two advanced approaches in modern hip replacement surgery -- the Direct Anterior Approach, which allows the surgeon to access the hip through a natural intermuscular and inter-nervous plane, and Robotic-Assisted Technology, which enables detailed pre-operative planning and enhanced intra-operative precision in implant positioning and alignment.

The patient, a 67-year-old gentleman from Hubballi, Karnataka, travelled hundreds of kilometres to Navi Mumbai seeking specialised treatment after suffering from Stage IV Avascular Necrosis (AVN) of both Hip Joints for nearly three years. Avascular necrosis is a progressive condition in which reduced blood supply to the femoral head results in deterioration and eventual collapse of the hip joint. In advanced stages, patients can experience significant pain, stiffness and progressive loss of mobility, with routine activities such as walking, climbing stairs, getting up from a chair and even sitting comfortably becoming increasingly difficult.

In this case, the bilateral nature and advanced stage of the disease had substantially affected the patient's mobility and quality of life. Following a detailed clinical assessment and radiological evaluation, Dr. Upadhyay recommended Bilateral Total Hip Replacement using the Direct Anterior Approach in combination with Robotic-Assisted Technology. The objective was to address both severely affected hip joints while adopting a minimally invasive surgical approach and an enhanced recovery pathway designed to facilitate early mobilisation.

The Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) is increasingly being adopted in contemporary hip replacement surgery because it provides access to the hip joint through the front of the hip and works through natural tissue planes, avoiding the need to detach major muscles around the hip. Unlike traditional approaches that may involve cutting or detaching muscles and subsequently repairing them, the Direct Anterior Approach is designed to preserve the surrounding musculature and soft tissues as much as possible. This may contribute to reduced tissue trauma, lower post-operative discomfort, early mobilisation and faster functional recovery in appropriately selected patients.

The addition of Robotic-Assisted Technology provides another layer of precision. Based on detailed pre-operative imaging and planning, the surgical team can assess the patient's individual anatomy and plan the positioning, alignment and sizing of the implants. During surgery, the robotic platform assists the surgeon with execution of this plan and provides real time information that can support accurate bone preparation and implant positioning. Hip Replacement is not simply about replacing a damaged joint. Implant positioning, restoration of limb length, hip biomechanics and overall alignment are important considerations in achieving a stable and functional reconstruction. Robotic assistance can therefore serve as an important technological tool for the surgeon, particularly in complex anatomy and challenging cases. Importantly, the robotic system assists rather than replaces the surgeon. Clinical judgement, surgical expertise and intra-operative decision-making remain central to the procedure.

Walking on the same day of Surgery One of the most notable aspects of the procedure was the patient's early mobilisation.

Following surgery, the patient was able to stand and walk with assistance on the same day, under the supervision of the treating clinical and rehabilitation team. While recovery varies from patient to patient depending on age, overall health, bone quality, muscle strength, disease severity and other clinical factors, early mobilisation is an important component of modern joint replacement pathways. It can support functional recovery and help patients regain confidence and independence sooner.

For a patient who had experienced significant limitations in mobility for several years because of bilateral advanced AVN, being able to stand and take assisted steps on the day of surgery represented a particularly encouraging early outcome. A Milestone for Advanced Orthopaedic Care in Navi Mumbai

The successful completion of this procedure strengthens the capabilities of UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, in advanced Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement and Minimally Invasive Orthopaedic Surgery. With the integration of advanced surgical technology, specialist clinical expertise, dedicated operating infrastructure and post-operative rehabilitation protocols, the hospital aims to provide patients with access to complex orthopaedic procedures without the need to travel to a limited number of major metropolitan centres.

The significance of this milestone extends beyond a single procedure. As healthcare technology continues to evolve, the availability of advanced robotic platforms and specialised surgical expertise is increasingly changing the way complex orthopaedic procedures are planned and performed. For patients suffering from advanced osteoarthritis, avascular necrosis and other debilitating hip conditions, these developments can expand the range of treatment options available closer to home.

Building a Technology-Enabled Centre for Advanced Orthopaedic Care The development of advanced Robotic Joint Replacement capabilities forms part of UMC Hospitals' broader strategy of combining specialist clinical talent, advanced technology and integrated hospital infrastructure to deliver high-quality tertiary and quaternary care.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery is increasingly finding applications across orthopaedic procedures, particularly in Joint Replacement, where accuracy of planning, alignment and implant positioning can be important components of surgical outcomes. At UMC Hospitals, the emphasis is on ensuring that technology is supported by the right clinical ecosystem -- experienced surgeons, trained operating-room teams, anaesthesia and critical-care capabilities, diagnostic infrastructure, physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, and structured post-operative care.

The hospital's growing orthopaedic capabilities are also expected to support patients from across Maharashtra and other parts of India, including those seeking specialised treatment through India's expanding medical value travel ecosystem. The fact that the patient in this case travelled from Hubballi to Navi Mumbai underscores the increasing willingness of patients to travel within India for specialised, technology-enabled medical care when advanced expertise and infrastructure are available.

UMC Hospitals intends to continue strengthening its capabilities across advanced orthopaedics and other specialised clinical disciplines, with a focus on bringing together technology, talent and clinical excellence to create better access to sophisticated healthcare within India. Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Managing Director, Unihealth Hospitals Limited, said: "This milestone reflects the clinical expertise and advanced capabilities we are steadily building across the UMC Hospitals network. The successful completion of a Bilateral Robotic Direct Anterior Hip Replacement at UMC Hospital, Navi Mumbai, demonstrates that highly advanced orthopaedic care can now be delivered with the precision, technology and clinical standards expected at leading centres globally. What makes this particularly meaningful is that the patient travelled from Hubballi to Navi Mumbai for the procedure and was able to stand and walk with assistance on the same day. For us, this is not just a clinical achievement; it is a validation of our approach to investing in advanced technology, specialist talent and clinical infrastructure to bring complex, high quality care closer to patients. Healthcare is ultimately about outcomes and access. Our focus at UMC Hospitals is to combine clinical excellence with technology and accessibility, so that patients do not have to look only towards a handful of metropolitan centres -- or outside the country -- when they require advanced and specialised care. We will continue to invest in capabilities that allow our hospitals to deliver increasingly complex procedures while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and clinical care." Bottom of Form

Dr. Avinashdev Upadhyay, Consultant Orthopaedic and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon, UMC Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said: "Our objective in Joint Replacement Surgery is not simply to replace a damaged joint, but to restore mobility, independence and quality of life while ensuring a sound and durable reconstruction. This case was particularly challenging because both hips were affected by advanced-stage avascular necrosis. The combination of the Direct Anterior Approach and robotic-assisted technology allowed us to work through a minimally invasive, muscle-sparing surgical pathway while using technology to support detailed planning and accurate execution. Robotic assistance provides valuable Information regarding the patient's individual anatomy and helps us achieve the planned Implant positioning and alignment with a high degree of precision.Early mobilisation is an important component of modern joint replacement care. The fact that the patient was able to stand and walk with assistance on the same day was an encouraging early milestone in his recovery. However, every patient's recovery is individual, and our focus remains on achieving safe surgery, appropriate rehabilitation and a durable functional outcome over the long term." Unihealth Hospitals Limited

Founded in Mumbai in 2010, Unihealth Hospitals Limited is an integrated healthcare platform focused on delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services across India and East Africa. The Company operates across multiple healthcare verticals, including hospital operations, healthcare consultancy, pharmaceutical and consumables exports, and medical value travel. Through the Unihealth-UMC Hospitals network, the Company combines Indian clinical expertise, global healthcare standards, and localized partnerships to create a scalable healthcare ecosystem serving diverse patient populations across emerging markets.

Driven by its mission of "Healthcare for All," Unihealth continues to expand its healthcare footprint while creating long-term value for patients, communities, healthcare professionals, and shareholders. The Company was listed on NSE Emerge in September 2023.

For FY26, the Company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹137.01 Cr, EBITDA of ₹58.82 Cr, and Net Profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company of ₹25.83 Cr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)